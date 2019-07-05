Popular Hot Rod Super Nationals event looks to expand with new attractions, talent

There are classic cars, hot rods, trucks and motorcycles on display all weekend.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hot Rod Super Nationals’ 32nd annual car show is taking place this weekend.

Every year, roughly 30,000 people come out to the show. There are classic cars, hot rods, trucks and motorcycles on display all weekend.

“You can get a feel for what some product and merchandise is like. We have multiple vendors here selling different types of items and products, from car lifts to car parts and actually photos and drawings as well,” said Lee Hartman, show owner of the Hot Rod Super Nationals.

He said there’s one popular attraction that has been catching people’s eyes.

“We also have the ‘Fast and Furious’ car over in the other building from the ‘Fast Five’ movie. That’s been a blow-up hit on social media,” Hartman said.

His goal is to help the Super Nats expand. One way he said he is doing this is by bringing higher talent.

This year, there are celebrity appearances, stunt shows and car enthusiasts.

The show is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday. It is located at the Canfield Fairgrounds, at 7265 Columbiana Canfield Road.

For more information on the events, you can visit their website.