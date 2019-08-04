Police: Suspect, 9 others dead, 16 injured Ohio in mass shooting

Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ten people are dead, including a suspect, in a mass shooting in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. outside of Ned Peppers in the 400 block of East Fifth St. 16 people were injured and taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

Dayton Police spoke to reporters early Sunday morning. The suspect was shot by police and is dead. According to police, the suspect used a long-gun in the incident.

DPD officers were already in the area when the incident began.

Police are still working to identify the suspect and do not have any information about what the motive may have been.

We are actively investigating an active shooter incident in the #OregonDistrict. Please avoid the area. More information to come. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

#OregonDistrict #update Anyone who saw this incident or knows anything about it please call either 937-333-COPS or a hotline 937-225-6217 to assist us with this investigation. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

#OregonDistrict #update We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

Police say 10 people are dead including the suspect. 16 people were injured in the incident and taken to hospitals.

A reunification center has been opened at the Dayton Convention Center, located at 22 E. Fifth St., where families can get information and reconnect with loved ones.

A dedicated phone line has been established for anyone with information about the incident or to get information. That number is 937-225-6217.

The FBI is also on the scene assisting with the investigation.