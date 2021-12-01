Police say man caught performing sex act at Liberty Walmart

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man with a history of public indecency arrests in Ohio and Texas was spotted performing a sex act on himself inside Walmart on Belmont Avenue.

Security at the store called police on Saturday morning after a manager saw a man touching himself in the women’s clothing section of the store, according to a police report.

Police said when they took the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Omar Dean, into custody, he was found to be playing a pornographic video on his cell phone. Omar was listening to the video with earbuds on and had a pill bottle with petroleum jelly in his pocket, the report stated.

The manager told police that she saw Omar staring at her while he appeared to be touching himself. She said he then went on to touch various pieces of clothing.

Police arrested Omar on public indecency and criminal damaging charges, noting that he has prior arrests and convictions for similar offenses.