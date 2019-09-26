Police: Ohio man attacked officer with spiked baseball bat

Police said the officer's hand was broken as a result

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Grandview Heights, Ohio have charged a man with assault on an officer after they say he used a baseball bat altered with screws and nails to break an officer’s hand.

According to the Grandview Heights Division of Police, on Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Glenn Avenue for a disturbance.

Police say they were advised that the suspect, Grant A. Metters, 56, had an outstanding arrest warrant for a traffic offense.

As the officers were attempting to have Metters leave the home, he kicked and broke glass from his front door out toward the officers standing on the porch.

During the incident, at least one officer deployed pepper spray.

According to police, Metters then swung a baseball bat that had been altered with nails and screws, breaking an officer’s hand and causing a wound.

Metters was arrested and charged with felonious assault on a police officer.