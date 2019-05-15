Police officers gather in Washington to pay tribute to the fallen

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Thousands of police officers from across the country are in Washington today for the National Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony.

The ceremony honored the 228 law enforcement officers who were killed on the job in 2018.

During somber moments on the Capitol lawn, President Donald Trump addressed the crowd to honor and remember the officers who died in the line of duty over the past year. Trump told officers and surviving family members the nation is grieving with them — and their loved one’s sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“They wore the badge because it was their duty, their calling, their noble purpose to serve, protect. They were the very best of us.”

Chuck Canterbury, the National President of the Fraternal Order of the Police, recently called on lawmakers to do more to protect law enforcement, saying: “Our men and women in blue are no longer seen as peace officers who are there to serve and protect, instead we’ve become targets of scorn and disrespect.”

Canterbury says Congress needs to pass the “Protect and Serve Act” — which would impose federal penalties on those who target law enforcement officers. He hopes it could mean fewer fallen officers to mourn at future memorial services.