Police investigating ‘racist act of vandalism’ on Kent State campus

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — University police are investigating after a “racist act of vandalism” occurred on the Kent State campus.

According to a university press release, the “N-word” was marked on a campus plaque. KSU police were immediately made aware of the incident and have begun a criminal investigation.

Officials say the act of vandalism “comes from a place of hate” and will not be tolerated.

The university released a letter to the KSU community reading in part:

In keeping with our promise of being transparent and open, we are writing to make you aware of the racist defacing of a plaque on the Kent Campus and the steps we are taking to address it… To our Black students, faculty and staff, we realize the pain and hurt that this causes. Please know that we support you…. We look forward to the day when we no longer have to send such messages. Actions like this only reaffirm our values and our commitment to being an anti-racist campus. We call on everyone in our Kent State community to be agents of positive social change so we can create a better world for all of us. We ask that you step up as allies and continue to educate yourselves in order to counter racism and discrimination on all of our campuses.

KSU’s Anti-Racism Task Force will host a virtual Town Hall on Thursday, April 8 at 5 p.m. to address the issue.

During the town hall, leaders will reaffirm the university’s commitment to anti-racism and will also announce a series of immediate actions they are taking to “dismantle racism at Kent State.”

Those interested in attending the town hall should register in advance. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the town hall meeting.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Kent State Police Department at 330-672-3070.