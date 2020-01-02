Police investigating deaths of child, 2 adults after southeast Columbus fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The deaths of a 2-year-old child and two adults found during a southeast Columbus fire are being investigated as suspicious by police.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:40pm, Wednesday, a residential fire was reported at a home in the 3300 block of Retriever Road.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a home engulfed in flames.

Three victims were found inside the home by firefighters during the investigation.

Nerissa Distin, 33, Gary Morris, 42, and a 2-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the fire investigation, CPD Homicide Unit detectives were called to the scene to investigate the incident as a suspicious death.

The fire and deaths remain under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information on these deaths to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.