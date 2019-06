They say he was 38-year-old Kevin Maurice Daniels.

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police are now releasing the name of the man found with multiple gunshot wounds Friday night.

They say he was 38-year-old Kevin Maurice Daniels. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Burnett East Road was blocked off between Main Street and Highland Avenue.

Warren Township police say the Trumbull County Homicide Task Force is assisting with the investigation.

It’s the first homicide in the township this year.

They say the autopsy was performed Monday.