COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews have repaired a water leak in Columbiana.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, the Water Department detected a large leak coming from State Route 14 near Church of Christ. Around 500,000 gallons of water was lost from the break.

Officials were asking residents to conserve water, but they no longer need to do so now that the issue is fixed.