Police: 3-year-old Ohio boy shoots, wounds himself with mom’s gun

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Paramedics were called to a home on Bloomfield Drive in Trotwood where a child shot himself in the thigh Monday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the 3-year-old may be suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was taken to Miami Valley North Hospital by a parent.

Documents obtained from Regional Dispatch indicate the boy found the caller’s gun while she was in the restroom. The child was awake and breathing after shooting himself in the thigh, but the severity of his injuries are unknown at this time.