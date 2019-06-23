Police: 1 killed, 10 injured in Indiana pub shooting

Ten other gunshot victims were also treated at a nearby hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) – Police in South Bend are investigating a fatal Sunday morning shooting.

According to the South Bend Police Department, just after 2 a.m., officers responded to Kelly’s Pub located in the 1100 block of Mishawaka Avenue for shots fired outside the bar.

After arriving on the scene, a male victim, later identified as 27-year-old Brandon Williams, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Ten other gunshot victims were also treated at a nearby hospital. Five have since been released and the other five are still in the hospital in stable condition.

At this time it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

