Drivers will not be able to gain access to Argonne Street or Poland Avenue Sunday for electrical repairs

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – An electrical pole on the corner of Smithfield Street in the city of Struthers needs to be replaced, causing closure of Poland Avenue.

After 11 a.m. Sunday, Poland Avenue will be closed from Argonne Street to Iroquois and Smithfield Streets, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

