One person dead after plane crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a plane crash in Madison County that left one person dead.

According to troopers the single-engine plane crashed as it was about to land at the airport, located off of U.S. 40, north of London.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the airport is currently closed for inbound and outbound flights due to the crash.

No other information was released.

