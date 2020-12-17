Pictures show mountains of mail not getting delivered

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team obtained new pictures revealing endless loads of mail waiting to get delivered to you. So, we tried tracking down the local postmaster to find out what’s being done about backlogs with your holiday mail.

The pictures reveal rows and rows of large boxes holding cards, letters and packages. You can also see boxes stacked on top of each other.

Multiple sources told us these pictures include mail moving through Cleveland.

Many of you keep telling us about mail you’re not getting and mail not going where you send it.

We walked in to Cleveland postal headquarters asking to see the postmaster. A worker wanted to know if we had an appointment and he suggested we call a U.S. Postal Service spokesperson.

The spokesperson didn’t respond, so we left a message for the postmaster. Then, a postal police officer showed up telling us we couldn’t be in the administration building lobby. He said it was not a public area.

We pointed out that lobby had a phone for the public to call people inside headquarters when visiting and there are not any no trespassing signs. In fact, the building has visitor parking spaces outside the main door. We tried questioning workers coming and going, and more than once, we were told workers are not allowed to speak to the media.

Again and again, the postal service has put out statements blaming mail delays on the COVID-19 outbreak, along with a big increase in people and businesses sending a lot more packages through the mail.

Finally, for this story, the spokesperson texted to tell us she was “not onsite.” She said she was “not available for an interview.” She addressed our inquiry about the pictures with a statement about a postal commitment to workplace safety.

But, she said nothing about when and how the huge piles of mail sitting in the postal facility will get delivered.

We tried calling the postmaster a second time and we found the voice mailbox full.

