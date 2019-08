The truck rammed into the window near the lottery counter

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman officers were called to the Sunoco on Market Street after a driver plowed into the building.

This happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say no one, except one worker, was in the gas station at the time of the crash. The truck rammed into the window near the lottery counter.

No injuries were reported, but the driver was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.