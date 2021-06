Double rainbow in the middle of the storm.

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A tornado touched down in Mercer County, hail is falling across the Miami Valley and strong winds and rain are battering homes across the region.

Viewers from all over have been submitting their photos of what the weather is like around them — hail of all sizes, lightning and even funnel clouds.

A double rainbow with lightning.

Funnel clouds form near Castine, Ohio. (Courtesy: Logan Goines)

Brookville

Union

Miamisburg

Tornado’s path in Fort Recovery. (WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

Tornado’s path in Fort Recovery. (WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

A Fort Recovery business damaged by the tornado. (WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

A Fort Recovery business damaged by the tornado. (WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

Union

Double rainbow in the middle of the storm.

Englewood

Monroe Township

South Charleston

Troy

Clayton

Beavercreek Township

Beavercreek Township

Bellbrook

Riverside

Riverside

Dayton

Bellbrook

Bellbrook

Beavercreek

Bellbrook

Beavercreek

Union

Sugarcreek Township

Trotwood

To submit your own photos and video, click here.