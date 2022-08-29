MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion.

They say that they are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and that they executed a search warrant on Kingbury Road.

This investigation is ongoing, but the sheriff’s office says there is no danger to the public.