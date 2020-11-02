Perry County District Judge charged with indecent assault of a 12-year-old child on Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges against a Perry County District Judge for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child.

Michael Schechterly, 58, of Newport, Perry County, was taken into custody following an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police. He was charged with unlawful contact with children, corruption of minors, and indecent assault.

Schechterly was elected to his position as a district judge in 2011. After concerns from community members were made regarding Schechterly’s contact with children, PSP began an investigation. According to the Attorney General’s office, Schechterly had regularly interacted with children through “Royal Rangers,” a program created by his church.

The PSP investigation revealed that Schecterly allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy in 2012, in addition to another occasion related to the indecent assault charges.

Attorney General Shapiro encourages witnesses and victims to reach out to the Pennsylvania State Police at 717-881-6937 if they have any more information about the ongoing investigation.

We will hold the powerful and well-connected accountable to law just like everyone else. My office will investigate and prosecute anyone who abuses their authority to harm Pennsylvanians, no matter what position of power they may hold,” Shapiro said.

