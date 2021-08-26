Youth detention center in Pittsburgh closing after state revokes license

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A juvenile detention center in western Pennsylvania will close next month after state officials revoked its license.

Allegheny County Manager William McKain says the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in Pittsburgh will close Sept. 18.

Youths being housed there will likely be transferred to other facilities the state operates, but specific plans have not yet been disclosed.

The state’s Human Services department notified the county Friday that the license for the 46-year-old facility was being revoked.

Officials cited the center’s “continued failure to follow regulations and failure to improve on past violations.”