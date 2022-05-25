COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors have announced attempted murder and other charges against a 16-year-old youth in the stabbing of another student at a high school near Philadelphia that reportedly stemmed from a fight over a vape cartridge.

Police called to Coatesville Area Senior High School just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday found a student with stab wounds to the neck, shoulder, armpit and lower back. He was later reported in stable condition at a hospital.

The suspect was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and weapons counts and was ordered held at the Chester County Youth Center in lieu of $750,000 bail.