Your community-based organization can now apply for a gun violence reduction grant

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Announced on Tuesday, May 18, community-based organizations and local units of government are eligible to apply for gun violence reduction grant funding for up to $225,000.

According to Governor Tom Wolf, the availability of $5 million in funding was made available for the grants to help the reduction efforts in Philadelphia and other regions across the state experiencing surges in shooting, homicides and other firearm-related crimes.

The grant funding will go towards implementing a range of programs and interventions endorsed by the Governor’s Special Council on Gun Violence in order to address public safety needs.

“Gun violence brings fear, heartbreak and trauma to communities across the commonwealth,” said Governor Wolf. “We know there are strategies that work to reduce gun violence, and these grants will give communities the funding they need to invest in bringing those safety interventions to their neighborhoods.”

Programs include safe corridors/safe passages, street outreach and violence interruption programs utilizing credible messengers, partner agency referrals, trauma-informed approaches to support victims/survivors and community-driven crime prevention through environmental design.

Those interested in applying for the grants can apply through PCCD’s Gun Violence webpage. The window to apply is open now and will close Wednesday, June 30.