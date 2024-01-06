PENNSYLVANIA (WKBN) – As the snow continues to fall, PennDOT has lowered the speed limit and temporarily restricted certain vehicles on part of Interstate 80 in Mercer County.

These vehicles are not permitted on I-80 from the I-79 interchange in Mercer County to the New Jersey state line.

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks and box trucks that meet the definition of a commercial motor vehicle

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles and motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches

Motorcycles

The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph for all vehicles and all vehicles not affected by the restrictions have to move to the right lane, PennDOT said.

This is a developing story. Stay with WKBN for updates.