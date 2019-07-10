Would-be robber in PA needed money for daughter’s operation

Police say they think they know who this man is and when they find him, they might be able to help his family

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CNN Newsource) – A desperate dad cracked under pressure. Philadelphia police are trying to find the man who walked into a store planning to rob it, but changed his mind.

The man, wearing an eyebrow-raising disguise and armed with a handgun, even told the clerk why he needed the money — before giving it back and walking out.

“Demanded money from the cashier and then had a change of heart, change of mind. Said, ‘I’m not going to do it,'” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.

The brazen bandit backed out on what easily could’ve been a couple hundred dollar money grab.

“That was unbelievable, what happened, because he actually had the money in his hand and refused to take it, and said it wasn’t enough to pay for his daughter’s kidney transplant,” said Kimo, the owner of the smoke shop.

When asked what he thinks should happen to the man, Kimo said it’s hard to say.

“I think for willing to use the gun or taking it out of his pocket, he should be punished for that. But at the same time, as a society, we should do something to help people like that and not push him to the edge where they have to use a gun.”

The man put his gun away and became friendly before leaving the store.

Police say he still faces an armed robbery charge but they’re also interested in learning more about the daughter he brought up.

“If you are going to commit a robbery, I guess the best one to commit is one where you don’t complete it and change your mind,” Kinebrew said.

Police think they know who this would-be robber is. They say when they find him, they might even be able to help out his family.