Workers remove Delta plane that slid off Pittsburgh taxiway

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews worked Thursday to remove a Delta Airlines plane from a ravine after it skidded of a taxiway Wednesday at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The nose of the plane was hanging over a ravine as crews worked to remove it.

The FAA is working to determine if weather played a role in the incident.

There were 77 passengers onboard the flight to Atlanta when it went off the taxiway just after 6:30 p.m.

The passengers remained on the plane for close to three hours before being let off.

