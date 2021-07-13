Work search requirements for unemployment benefits resume next week in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Work search requirements will resume the week of July 11 for Pennsylvanians receiving unemployment benefits. According to the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier, because claimants always file for benefits the week after they are unemployed, individuals will start certifying they looked for work beginning July 18.

To track work search activities, which L&I may require to see at any time for two years from the effective date of the claim, claimants may choose to upload documents to the dashboard. To upload documents, log into the benefits portal and navigate to “Unemployment Services” from the homepage and choose “Provide Additional Documentation” then “Upload a Document” to keep the work search records on file.

Dept. of L&I strongly encourages job seekers to register for PA CareerLink’s website or reach out to a local PA CareerLink office directly to learn about programs and resources for job search.

“As many Pennsylvanians explore new career options and employers are eager to hire skilled workers, we want people to connect with job training and other resources that can help them to start good jobs and successful careers,” Berrier said.

As a reminder, work search requires all claimants to apply for two jobs and complete one work search activity every week. For a complete list of requirements, click here. To track activities, claimants can use the Work Search Record, but it is not required if they have another way of tracking the same information.

Claimants can be exempt from work search requirements and may not be asked about their work search activities if the individuals:

receive work through a union hiring hall

are on a Shared Work plan through their employer

are in Trade Act training

are attending a RESEA session for the week

have written recall dates from their employer

For those who are exempt, if presented with the question about tracking activities by a certain date, claimants will select “yes.” Learn more in the handbook here.

Claimants who must participate in work searches can apply for jobs for any work they are capable of performing. A repeated application for the same position does not count. Claimants can apply for jobs in any manner: phone, online, mail or in person.

For more information on work search tracking, to learn if claimants have met work search requirements and more, visit the Office of Unemployment Compensation by clicking here. More information on employment and training programs can be found at www.dhs.pa.gov