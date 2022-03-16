(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Work on I-90 will resume next month.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday that the two projects on Interstate 90 in Erie County will resume April 4, weather permitting.

The first project will reconstruct nearly seven miles of highway and the Route 18 interchange. The $66.1 million project includes the 6.85-mile section of I-90 from near mile marker 3.5 and to near mile marker 10.5 in Springfield Township, Girard Township and Platea Borough. Work also includes the replacement or rehabilitation of five bridges.

The three-year project began in 2021 with the demolition and replacement of the Route 215 bridge, intersection improvements at Underridge Road and Rea Road, the removal of the old Route 18 bridge and preliminary work on the new Route 18 bridge, a high-speed cross over near mile marker 9.5 and preservation work on the McKee Road bridge.

Work in 2022 is scheduled to include the reconstruction of the eastbound lanes of I-90, completion of the Route 18 bridge and two teardrop roundabouts at Exit 9 and replacement of the eastbound bridge over Neiger Road. Work will also include updates to the drainage, guiderail, cable median barrier, highway lighting and pavements markings.

Lane closures and traffic control is expected on the interstate and adjacent roads throughout the project.

The second project will repave more than 10 miles of roadway from near the I-86 interchange at mile marker 35 to the New York state line.

The $15.4 million project includes repaving more than 10 miles of I-90 in Harborcreek, Greenfield and North East townships from near the I-86 interchange at mile marker 35 to the New York state line.

The three-year project began in 2021 with repairs to the culvert that carries I-90 over 16 Mile Creek in North East Township.

In 2022, work will include milling, paving and drainage upgrades on the east and westbound lanes from the mile marker 35 near the Interstate 86 interchange to near mile marker 40. Work will require lane restrictions and speed reductions.

In the third year of the project, work will include milling, paving and drainage improvements on the east and westbound lanes from near mile marker 40 to the New York state line.

Plans for 2022 also include the resurfacing of I-90 from mile miler 18 to mile marker 23. The project will have nighttime work and will include paving, new guiderail, concrete patching and updated pavement markings and signs. Work is expected to start in June 2022.

The early design phase for a project to reconstruct mile marker 10.5 to mile marker 18 is underway. Construction is tentatively planned to get underway in 2028.

Lindy Paving of Union City is the contractor for both projects. The contract cost is $66,133,281.90 for the western projects and $15,438,106 for the eastern projects, which will be paid entirely with federal funds.

PennDOT said the projects are part of the plan to the restore 28 miles of I-90 over 10 years.

