PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — A contest for female singers in Western Pennsylvania will be open to submissions beginning this Saturday.

Submissions will be open July 1 through August 31 for the 2023 Women Who Rock Rising Star Contest. The contest is presented by The Vault, Recording Studio, Sing Sing Sing! and the Rowland School of Business at Point Park University.

As part of its mission to empower and educate women in music, the Rising Star Contest provides live performance and recording opportunities to the next generation of female singer-songwriters.

The contest is open to female singer-songwriters living in the Western Pennsylvania region between the ages of 13 and 24. Eligible participants must have an original song and a YouTube video of them singing it live.

The top three finalists will perform live at Sing Sing Sing! Pittsburgh from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29, where the winner will be chosen by a panel of music industry judges.

Included in the prize package this year is a one-on-one mentoring session with Nashville-based songwriter Kate Cosentino from Season 23 of NBC’s “The Voice,” a recording session at The Vault Recording Studio with six-time Grammy award-winning producer and engineer Jimmy Hoyson.

The contest winner will also have the opportunity to perform at the 6th Annual Women Who Rock Benefit Concert on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh. Proceeds from the benefit concert support Magee-Womens Research Institute, the world’s first and largest research institute focused solely on women’s health and reproductive biology.

For a complete list of eligibility requirements and rules, visit Women Who Rock’s website.