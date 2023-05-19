WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — State police reported to an incident where a woman was struck by a tractor-trailer on the PA Turnpike.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 5 around 1:50 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian near mile marker 69.6 on the PA Turnpike in Lehigh County.

Police say a 27-year-old woman from Philadelphia exited a 2007 Honda CRV that was parked on the shoulder and entered the roadway before the tractor-trailer hit her.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest.