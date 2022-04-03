PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and kidnapping in the 2019 death of a western Pennsylvania toddler kidnapped near Pittsburgh and later found dead in a park dozens of miles away.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sharena Nancy entered the plea Friday in Allegheny County Court and was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

The father of Nalani Johnson told authorities that Nancy, with whom he had been romantically involved, drove off with the toddler in August 2019 in Penn Hills.

Her body was found four days later in an Indiana County park about 37 miles (60 kilometers) away. Defense attorney Anthony DeLuca called the case “an unimaginable tragedy.”