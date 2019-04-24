Woman dies after fall into meat grinder at Pa. processing plant

WILKES-BARRE SCRANTON, PA. (CNN) - A tragedy happened at a processing plant in central Pennsylvania.

The Lycoming County Coroner says a woman died after she fell into a meat grinder at the Economy Locker Storage Company.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Jill Greninger.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) says this is the first death reported at the facility.

There's no word on how Greninger fell to her death.

An investigation into the incident is underway.