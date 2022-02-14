JIM THORPE, Pa. (AP) — A woman has died after she fell while hiking with a group on a scenic trail that was closed by the state three years ago due to safety concerns.

State police were called to a site near the Glen Onoko Falls in Carbon County on Sunday and were met there by several emergency responders who had carried the 72-year-old woman down the mountain from near the first of three waterfalls at the site, a trip officials said was made over “treacherous, steep, ice-covered terrain.”

The woman was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

She was a member of the Philadelphia Korean Hiking Club, which authorities said had chartered a bus to the trail.