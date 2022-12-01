OLD LYCOMING TWP., Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — The woman who police say stole over 60 Christmas decorations in central Pennsylvania was arrested and charged Wednesday after a man who bought some of the stolen goods called police.

According to a press release from Old Lycoming Township Police, a news story informed the public that plastic light-up, holiday yard decorations were being stolen from numerous homes in Williamsport, South Williamsport and Montoursville.

On Wednesday, an Old Lycoming Township resident went to the police department to report that he believed he may have been purchasing some of the stolen decorations from two people selling several blow molds since the middle of November, police say.

As the release reads, while at the police department, the two people contacted the resident with an offer to sell more holiday decorations.

Officers say they set up surveillance of the resident’s home and arrangements were made to have the two people show up at the resident’s house with the items they were selling.

According to law enforcement, Christopher Fraunfelter, 34, and Lane Sarcinella, 40, (pictured below) arrived at the home in a vehicle loaded with a decorative nativity set. Police say the nativity set was stolen from South Williamsport Borough, and numerous other items the pair sold to the resident were also confirmed to be stolen.

Courtesy: Old Lycoming Township Police Department

Fraunfelter was arrested and taken into custody as he had an active warrant for absconding probation. He was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and remanded to the Lycoming County Prison for the warrant, the release reads.

Court papers say Sarcinella, who was found in possession of a crack pipe, was arrested and charged with theft by deception and receiving stolen property. Sarcinella was remanded to the Lycoming County Prison as she was unable to post bail.

Old Lycoming Township Police say they recovered over 60 holiday blow mold decorations, and many were confirmed stolen from the Williamsport area. They would like to identify the rightful owners of the decorations and have them returned before the holiday season is over.

Courtesy: Old Lycoming Township Police Department

One victim, along with her two children, came to retrieve their stolen decorations. Police say the children were thrilled to get their Santa and Snowman back.

“It was really nice to see how thrilled those two little kids were to get their Christmas decorations back,” said officer Chris Kriner.

Anyone who has reported a holiday blow mold stolen from their residence should contact Old Lycoming Township Police at 570-323-4987. Police ask that you have a description of the item and the local police department incident report number.