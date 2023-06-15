Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman was charged with homicide Tuesday after human remains of a missing man were found in a fire pit at his Summit Township residence back in April.

Pennsylvania State Police reported on June 15 that 35-year-old Marisa Rodriguez was charged on June 13 with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse, among other charges, after troopers were able to find evidence linking her to the death of 66-year-old Michael Maisner.

State Police went to Maisner’s home in the 7000 block of Crestview Drive in Summit Township for a welfare check on April 12 after family members reported they hadn’t heard from him since March 28.

The family reported to police they found Rodriguez hiding in the attic of the home and that she fled the home after they encountered her. The family later returned to find Maisner’s vehicle missing.

Police issued a BOLO for the vehicle and began an investigation at the home after finding evidence of foul play in the disappearance of Maisner.

State Police reportedly discovered strange writings on the walls at his home, along with a suspected human bone in a fire pit.

One day later, on April 13, Rodriguez was found in Lily Dale, NY, driving Maisner’s vehicle. She was taken into custody at the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and extradited back to Pennsylvania to be taken to the Erie County Prison without bond.

Through the death investigation, state police report they were able to find evidence of Maisner having been shot in the head and body.

On June 13, Rodriguez was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking, identity theft, tampering with or fabricating evidence, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm prohibited.

