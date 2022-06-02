(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – A woman is in custody, facing a list of charges, after leading several police agencies on a high speed chase through multiple municipalities overnight.

The high speed chase began around 10:30 a.m. in North East before the suspect crashed her vehicle in the City of Erie.

According to a report released by state police, North East Police approached a woman involved in an accident, who they say was being uncooperative.

As they called for backup, the suspect fled the scene in a stolen green Ford F250 pickup truck.





State police then joined in the high-speed chase that led officers through North East, Harborcreek, and Wesleyville, before the driver crashed at a dead end in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Avenue in the City of Erie.

After crashing the vehicle, investigators say the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Leah Fulford of Hamburg, New York, began ramming police and residents’ vehicles in an attempt to get away.

A trooper reportedly shot at the vehicle before taking Fulford into custody.

One trooper was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, but has since been released.

The suspect is now facing several charges including Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Fleeing and Eluding, and related charges.