Pa. governor yanks virus funding from rebellious county

Bartender Kelsey Drozda makes a drink behind the bar at the Riverside Cafe in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Wednesday, July 15, 2020. To fight the coronavirus, nightclubs will be shut down, bars will be closed unless they also offer dine-in meals, and bars and restaurants will be limited to 25% capacity under Gov. Tom Wolf’s order, which takes effect Thursday and also requires companies to have their employees telework to the extent possible. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens’ Voice via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has followed through on his threat to yank COVID-19 funding from a county that defied his shutdown orders.

Wolf withheld millions in funding from Lebanon County, where local Republican leaders voted in mid-May to lift pandemic restrictions in defiance of the Democratic governor.

Meanwhile, his administration targeted bars, restaurants and large gatherings statewide Thursday in an effort to prevent a wider resurgence of the virus that officials say could jeopardize students’ return to school.

The state’s largest teachers union asked Wolf to order schools to plan for online-only instruction, citing mounting concern among educators and parents about the “significant health risks” posed by sending kids back to the classroom.