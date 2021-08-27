Wolf orders flags lowered to honor killed service members in Afghanistan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Flags in Pennsylvania and across the United States will be lowered in honor of lives lost in Afghanistan this week.

Gov. Tom Wolf released information that instructs everyone in the state to fly American flags only at half-staff, following guidelines released by the president Thursday.

According to Wolf, commonwealth flags will be placed at half-staff until sunset August 30.

The Flag Order applies to all commonwealth government and public buildings, and individuals are invited to participate as well.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also asked residents of his state to lower the flags after the terrorist attack in Kabul.