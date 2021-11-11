Wolf loses in court, hands over judicial appointment records

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Details on the 18 lawyers who applied for an appointment to a Commonwealth Court vacancy in 2019 are in the hands of a news organization this past week after it won a two-year legal battle against Gov. Tom Wolf.

LNP, The Caucus and Lancaster Online reported Wednesday that Wolf’s office released documents about the vacancy to which the Democratic governor appointed a former state Senate Republican lawyer.

Wolf had tried to keep the judicial applicants’ names a secret.

Crompton ran for a full 10-year term on the court in last week’s election and is trailing Democrat Lori Dumas, a Philadelphia judge, in unofficial results.

State officials are directing a recount.