HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers are launching into the busiest stretch of their year.

These last weeks of June are vastly different this year than any other in memory because they have billions of extra dollars to spread around.

Assembling a spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1 will play out in the shadow of partisan fights over abortion rights and gun violence.

A Democrat, Wolf wants about $1.8 billion more for instruction, operations and special education in public schools, or about one-fifth more.

Republicans preach restraint, worrying over projections that the economy is heading for a slowdown.