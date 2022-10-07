Gov. Tom Wolf is seen during a tour of the Port of Philadelphia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (WKBN)- Pennyslvania’s governor has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to Electrical Worker Apprentice’s in his state.

The new funding total is $287,895. Governor Wolf hopes to provide training to over 30 electrical industry apprentices for IBEW Local 743 in Pennsylvania with Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program. The program’s goal is to increase apprenticeship availability to employers in Pennsylvania.

“Apprenticeship programs like this one give trainees both the classroom work and the on-the-job experience to ensure there will be a continuous pipeline of talent to bolster the industry,” Wolf said.

Throughout Governor Wolf’s two terms he has supported 86 pre-apprentice and apprenticeship programs.

For more information visit DCED’s website.