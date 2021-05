In two weeks, Pennsylvanians can expect another big bump

(WKBN) – New gathering limits are now in effect in Pennsylvania.

As of 12:01 a.m. Monday morning, the max capacity for indoor events raised to 50% in the state. Outdoor gatherings went up to 75%.

In two weeks, Pennsylvanians can expect another big bump.

On Memorial Day, Governor Tom Wolf will lift all capacity restrictions and reduce social distancing requirements. That means restaurants and businesses can fill to pre-pandemic levels.