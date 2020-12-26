With unemployment benefits ending, Pennsylvanians urged to seek other options

HARRISBURG (WKBN) – Unemployment benefits under the CARES Act will expire this month, so the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry is urging residents to look for other options.

Extensions for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs will be delayed until a bill is signed into law.

In the meantime, federal pandemic-related benefits through those programs will be expiring for more than 500,000 Pennsylvanians.

Pennsylvania claimants won’t get payments after the week ending Dec. 26.

“Pennsylvanians receiving PUA or PEUC payments need to be aware that they will not be able to file a claim next week and should begin preparing now to seek the necessities they will need through other means,” said L&I Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “I urge current PUA and PEUC claimants to apply for additional assistance through programs outside of L&I as soon as possible to prevent their families from reaching an emergency or dangerous situation.”

Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry encourages PUA and PEUC claimants to review the following resources for eligibility and apply immediately if they qualify:

Anyone who is benefitting from PUA and PEUC is also encouraged to use the United Way of Pennsylvania’s 211 program to identify resources such as food banks, housing assistance and utility help.