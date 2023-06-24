PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — Those looking to land in or depart from Pittsburgh International Airport may have experienced some delays Saturday night due to some technical issues, officials with the airport say.

According to airport public affairs manager Matt Neistein, a communications issue in the air traffic control tower impacted some flights at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Though the issue was resolved around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, those with Pittsburgh encourage passengers to check with their airlines to see if the issue will affect their travel plans. They can also check on the airport’s website.

In addition, Southwest Airlines has been experiencing an unrelated technical issue from earlier in the day that has affected its operations at Pittsburgh International Airport.