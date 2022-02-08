(WHTM) – With nearly 13 million residents, Pennsylvania is one of the most populated states in the United States.

In his nearly 900-page budget proposal released on Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf outlined the top 30 employers in the Keystone State.

Universities such as Penn State, Pittsburg and Temple were among the list, as were retail stores such as Walmart, Giant Eagle, Wegmans and Target.

With 136 retail stores in Pennsylvania, Walmart was the number one non-governmental employer in the commonwealth.

Hospitals UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania, Milton S Hershey Medical Center and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital are also among the top 30.

The information is based on the largest non-governmental employers in the first quarter of 2021.

Walmart Trustees of the University of PA Giant Food Stores LLC Pennsylvania State University United Parcel Service Inc UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside Amazon PNC Bank University of Pittsburgh Lowe’s Home Centers Home Depot Weis Markets The Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania Giant Eagle Target Comcast Merck Sharp & Dohme Corporation Vanguard Group Inc. Saint Luke’s Hospital Wawa Universal Protection Service LLC Milton S Hershey Medical Center Sheetz Lehigh Valley Hospital Western Penn Allegheny Health FedEx Wegmans Temple University East Penn Manufacturing Company Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

*Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry

The Governor’s budget address will be followed by hearings by the House and Senate appropriation committees going into the July 1 budget deadline.

The Governor’s full speech can be re-watched here.