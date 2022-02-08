(WHTM) – With nearly 13 million residents, Pennsylvania is one of the most populated states in the United States.

In his nearly 900-page budget proposal released on Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf outlined the top 30 employers in the Keystone State.

Universities such as Penn State, Pittsburg and Temple were among the list, as were retail stores such as Walmart, Giant Eagle, Wegmans and Target.

With 136 retail stores in Pennsylvania, Walmart was the number one non-governmental employer in the commonwealth.

Hospitals UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania, Milton S Hershey Medical Center and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital are also among the top 30.

The information is based on the largest non-governmental employers in the first quarter of 2021.

  1. Walmart
  2. Trustees of the University of PA
  3. Giant Food Stores LLC
  4. Pennsylvania State University
  5. United Parcel Service Inc
  6. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside
  7. Amazon
  8. PNC Bank
  9. University of Pittsburgh
  10. Lowe’s Home Centers
  11. Home Depot
  12. Weis Markets
  13. The Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania
  14. Giant Eagle
  15. Target
  16. Comcast
  17. Merck Sharp & Dohme Corporation
  18. Vanguard Group Inc.
  19. Saint Luke’s Hospital
  20. Wawa
  21. Universal Protection Service LLC
  22. Milton S Hershey Medical Center
  23. Sheetz
  24. Lehigh Valley Hospital
  25. Western Penn Allegheny Health
  26. FedEx
  27. Wegmans
  28. Temple University
  29. East Penn Manufacturing Company
  30. Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

*Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry

The Governor’s budget address will be followed by hearings by the House and Senate appropriation committees going into the July 1 budget deadline.

The Governor’s full speech can be re-watched here.