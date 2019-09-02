Whitewater rafter thrown into river, dies

A man on a whitewater rafting trip died after his foot became trapped under a rock

OHIOPYLE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man on a whitewater rafting trip was thrown into a western Pennsylvania river and died after his foot apparently became trapped under a rock.

Ohiopyle State Park operations manager Ken Bisbee told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the man was part of an eight-member group that had rented two rafts from White Water Adventurers on Saturday.

Bisbee said the county 911 emergency center contacted the park at about 1 p.m. Saturday about a raft that had overturned at River’s End Rapid on the Youghiogheny River.

He said the man had apparently put a foot down on the river bottom, something rafters are typically warned against doing if they are thrown into the water. His body was recovered at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. His name hasn’t been released.

