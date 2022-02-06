HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is preparing to pitch his eighth and last budget proposal to lawmakers, as the Democrat pushes Republicans to spend more federal pandemic aid now and Wolf looks to secure one more big boost in state funding for public schools.

The details of Wolf’s budget plan for the 2022-23 fiscal year starting July 1 will be released Tuesday.

State accounts are brimming with cash, thanks to federal aid and a booming economy, and Democrats floating bullish spending plans.

Republican majorities in the House and Senate have remained steadfast that federal pandemic aid and state reserves be used conservatively to ward off deficits.