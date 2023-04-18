PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — April 17 to April 21 is National Work Zone Awareness Week, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike is urging drivers to “Go Orange.”

The Pennsylvania Turnpike urges all drivers to go orange by following all posted speed limits inside work zones, as well as making sure all distractions are put away while driving at all times

The goal of the campaign is to bring awareness to work zone safety on highways around the state and the country. On the Pennsylvania Turnpike alone, more than 30 workers have died while performing their duties, which is according to the website.

Those who want to participate in the “Go Orange” campaign can click here to take the pledge.

According to PennDOT, those who are caught driving 11 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit in an active work zone, or who are involved in a crash in an active work zone and are convicted for failing to drive at a safe speed, will automatically lose their license for 15 days.

PennDOT says the law provides for up to five years of additional jail time for individuals convicted of homicide by vehicle for a crash that occurred in an active work zone.