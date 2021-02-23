Western Pennsylvania woman accused of killing 2 daughters

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman in western Pennsylvania shot and killed her two daughters.

Ambridge police say 48-year-old Krisinda Bright called officers to the home on Monday afternoon.

Interim Police Chief John Deluca says officers found “a gruesome scene” inside.

The Beaver County coroner says 16-year-old Kiara Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady were shot in the head. Their mother was taken to the county jail and is charged with two counts of homicide.

The motive for the shootings is unclear.

