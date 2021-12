CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (WKBN)- A scratch-off ticket worth $ 1million was sold in Allegheny County.

The Extreme Green ticket was sold at Uni-Mart on Coraopolis Heights Road in Coraopolis.

The store will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the date it was purchased. Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.