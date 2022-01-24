HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN)- Due to the severe winter weather set to hit the Valley this afternoon, PennDOT has enforced restrictions on I-80.

Starting at 3 p.m., Tier 1 restrictions will be in place for Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-99, according to a press release.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. PennDOT says they will pre-treat roadways where necessary ahead of the storm