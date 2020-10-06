Water levels, visitors take toll on Presque Isle State Park

This year took a toll on the popular summer destination

ERIE, Pa. – It was a spring and summer overflowing with change at Presque Isle State Park.

According to Erie Times, record-high Lake Erie water levels inundated portions of the peninsula, heavily eroded beaches and areas near vital infrastructure, led to the toppling of cottonwood trees and altered how some animal species live. That doesn’t even take into account the human element.

If the weather remains pleasant and the Erie region enjoys an extended fall, it could mean one of the park’s greatest number of visitors ever.

